Three reported dead in mass shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, police say

A shooting was reported at a Walmart in Oklahoma, officials say.

The shooting occurred Monday morning at the Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, a town of about 22,000 residents located 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to a city news release.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, three people were killed in the shooting, KOKH reported. Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told KSWO that the three people were killed outside the store.

The shooting happened in the parking lot, according to a police department news release.

“We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police found a handgun at the scene.

The shooting happened about 9:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post by The Duncan Banner. The newspaper reported that the shooter was among the three people killed.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted, Duncan Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

The shooting comes just three months after police say Patrick Crusius, 21, walked into a Walmart in El Paso and opened fire, killing 22, The Star-Telegram reported. Another 25 people were wounded, USA Today reported. The El Paso Walmart reopened on Thursday, according to CBS.