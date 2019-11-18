Two people found dead inside Missouri dentist office, police say

Police in Missouri say two people were found dead inside a dentist’s office Monday morning.

Webb City police responded to a call about a disturbance at Dr. Camille Hostetter’s dental office just after 9 a.m., KOAM reported.

Police in Missouri say two people were found dead at a Webb City dentist office on Monday. Google Maps

Police say the department had been called about a medical situation and arrived to find two people dead inside, according to the outlet.

Witnesses in the office during the incident say they were taken to a waiting room, then were asked to leave the building, KODE reported. Officials say neither of the deceased was a patient at the office.

Both of the deceased are adults and their names have not been released, KZRG reported. Officials say police are not looking for suspects.

Webb City is just northeast of Joplin.