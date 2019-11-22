‘Hero’ dog alerts 9 people to house fire – then dies in the blaze, Oklahoma family says

A dog is credited with saving the lives of nine people and other pets when a house fire broke out overnight in Oklahoma, media outlets report.

It would be the “hero” dog’s last act before dying in the blaze.

The homeowner says Kaos was “acting strange, running through the house and barking” shortly after the fire started early Friday morning in Tulsa, KTUL reported. The family said the dog was alerting them to a fire in the garage that was spreading to the attic, the Tulsa TV station reported.

Kaos helped all the people and other pets inside the home survive, although one dog was still missing, the family said, according to KOTV. But Kaos didn’t make it out.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A HERO FOREVER: A home caught fire near 15th & Memorial overnight. The homeowner says their dog, Kaos, warned them about the fire. Everyone made it out safely, except for Kaos.

TFD is investigating the cause.

Thank you for your help, Kaos. You are a good boy! @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/uL3ozJEs62 — Amy Jenson News (@amyjenson3) November 22, 2019

Video by KOKI showed the front of the home charred from the garage to the roof.

Firefighter Bryan Lloyd said the blaze took longer than he wanted to put out because the house was “chopped up” into different sections, including two separate attics, according KOKI.

“We had a pretty difficult time getting the fire out,” Lloyd told the Tulsa TV station.

The home was near the intersection of 15th Street and Memorial Drive, according to KOTV. The Red Cross is assisting the family, KOTV reported.