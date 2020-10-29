People are waiting in line for hours in Georgia — to get Chick-fil-A, video shows

It’s no secret that Georgians love their Chick-fil-A.

That passion was on full display Monday when customers flocked to the drive-thru of a Dublin store that closed for renovations earlier this year. Resident Daymon Loyd captured scenes from the grand reopening, which caused a blocks-long backup of cars on Veterans Boulevard.

“So I happened to go by the bank this evening, and I captured another video of the drive thru at Chick Fil A,” he wrote in a video posted to Facebook. “Posting this to keep a record of it.”

Loyd also shared video from earlier in the day showing similar bumper-to-bumper traffic leading to the restaurant.

In the clips, police can be seen guiding cars to the Chick-fil-A entrance as the line of hungry customers continues into the street, going on for miles.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Folks found something to agree about!” one user commented under Loyd’s video.

“Wowwww, no way I would wait in that line,” wrote another.

Dublin’s only Chick-fil-A store closed for renovations in June, a project the chain said would update the restaurant’s design and allow for more customers, WMAZ reported earlier this year.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and look forward to serving our guests once we re-open,” the company said in a statement, according to the news station.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER