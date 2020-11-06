National
Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia as overnight ballot counting continues
Democratic candidate Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump in the state of Georgia early Friday as absentee and mail-in ballots continued to be counted.
The race has not been called yet, and Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes remain to be determined.
In a tweet Thursday night, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said there were at least 14,097 outstanding ballots to be counted as of 10:35 p.m.
“Thousands of requested overseas and military ballots may arrive by the deadline Friday, and there are provisional ballots left to count,” The Washington Post reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
