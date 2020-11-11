National
Where’s Bigfoot? Statue stolen from California museum devoted to mysterious figure
A California sheriff’s office needs your help finding Bigfoot — seriously.
A Bigfoot statue was taken this week from the Bigfoot Museum in Felton, California, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
“Keep your eyes peeled for Bigfoot,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “No seriously, please be on the lookout for the Bigfoot statue that was stolen from the Bigfoot Museum in Felton this week.”
While people who spot Bigfoot typically see a massive creature, the statue is only about 4 feet tall. It’s not lightweight, though. The sheriff’s office said it weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.
The Bigfoot statue was likely taken Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. A wooden bear statue was also taken.
