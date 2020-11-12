Mom accused of killing 2 girls said organs ‘worth a lot of money,’ Las Vegas cops say

A woman was arrested after Las Vegas police said they discovered her two dead children at her home.

Police said they received a call on Oct. 6 reporting two unresponsive kids, according to a news release. Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was arrested on two counts of open murder after police pronounced the children dead at the scene.

The children’s father, Jaykwon Singleton, told police he thought Sharp-Jefferson drowned the children and indicated she was thinking about selling their body parts, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

“[Sharp-Jefferson] kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money,” according to the arrest report, the station reported.

Sharp-Jefferson denied having children and said she was “set up” to look like she killed the kids, KSNV reported.

“She kept claiming someone must have snuck into her apartment and staged everything inside, except her clothes,” police wrote.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims and the cause and manner of death, according to the release.