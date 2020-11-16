Venomous cottonmouth vomits 2 other snakes on operating table at NC animal clinic

In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a venomous cottonmouth vomited two other snakes at an animal clinic on North Carolina’s Outer Banks this week.

It also regurgitated an intact frog, according to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.

None of the formerly eaten reptiles came back to life. However, that was probably little consolation to clinic staff, judging from a grisly “stomach contents” photo posted Monday on Facebook.

Clearly, the 3-foot cottomouth had almost supernatural abilities when it came to eating.

The nonprofit clinic is devoted to helping all wildlife on Hatteras Island, which explains why even an irritable cottonmouth was given medical aid. All animals treated at the clinic are released back into the wild.

“This cottonmouth ... was found stuck in a thorn bush of some type. She had multiple lacerations. They were cleaned and closed and she did well,” clinic officials wrote, noting there were at least five tears in her skin.

“During anesthesia though, she vomited her stomach contents. It may seem gross to some, but I found it very interesting to see what she had eaten.”

Hundreds have reacted to the unusual Facebook post, with many debating just how many other animals were tangled up in the snake’s former stomach contents. (The clinic confirmed to McClatchy News it was at least two snakes and a frog.)

“I just wanted to know who the brave soul was that un-impaled her and brought her in,” one commenter asked.

“That’s one too many snakes for me,” another wrote.

Cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, live in the eastern half of the state. Multiple species of venomous snakes roam the Outer Banks, and have been blamed in the past year with killing at least one wild horse after a bite became infected, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Cottonmouths average 4 feet, but can grow to 6 feet, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Their venom is rarely fatal for humans, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information at U.S. National Library of Medicine. The most common bite symptoms are pain, swelling and bruising, the center says.