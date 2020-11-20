National
Tampa Raptors? The NBA’s decision to relocate franchise draws plenty of reaction
The Toronto Raptors will begin the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, team president Masai Ujiri said Friday in a statement on Twitter.
Of course, social media was quick to react to the news in hilarious ways.
“The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic,” the Associated Press reported. “An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told the Associated Press on Friday there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.”
