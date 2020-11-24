Man armed with chainsaw chased Black neighbor and yelled racist slurs, Nebraska cops say

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska arrested a man accused of threatening a Black woman with a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs. Getty images

A Nebraska man faces hate crime charges after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a chainsaw “because she was Black,” according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Daniel Stueck, 41, was arrested Saturday and charged with making terroristic threats against the woman, whom he accused of being involved in recent thefts, authorities said in an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

The incident unfolded just after 1:40 p.m. The 25-year-old woman told police she had just arrived at her apartment building when she was met by Stueck, who was armed with a running chainsaw and began swinging it “up and down in a cutting motion” while ordering her off “his property,” according to the report.

He proceeded to shout racial slurs as he walked down the steps toward the woman, who ran screaming, police said.

“Yeah, you better run!” Stueck yelled, according to police.

Authorities said Stueck doesn’t own the building, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

When asked about the incident, he told officers Black people had stolen from him and that the woman “was guilty” because of her race, police said in a news release.

Stueck was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on a charge of terroristic threats enhanced as a hate crime and remains held without bond, online records show.