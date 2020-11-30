50-foot plunge down desert mine shaft traps man after nightfall, Arizona officials say

Screengrab from KNXV video

A 58-year-old man plunged down a 50-foot mine shaft near Gila Bend just before nightfall Friday, Arizona officials say.

Rescuers pulled the man from the mine shortly after 9 p.m., AZ Family reported. He complained of shoulder and rib pain but had no life-threatening injuries.

Several fire agencies and two Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department helicopters assisted in the rescue, KSAZ reported.

Officials say it’s not clear how the man fell into the shaft about an hour southwest of Phoenix, KNXV reported. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

Abandoned mines pose a serious threat in Arizona and other western states, according to the Arizona State Mining Inspector. About 25 people die each year in the United States in accidents involving abandoned mines, the federal Bureau of Land Management says.

Never explore abandoned mines, jump or swim in quarry ponds, or climb on rock or gravel piles near mines, a safety program suggests.