Snoop Dogg, sports commentator? The California rapper names his contract price
Focus was supposed to be on the much-anticipated exhibition fight between retired boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., but the real winner of the night was clearly Snoop Dogg, who stole the show with his play-by-play commentary.
And the hip-hop star seems to know it.
Snoop Dogg posted a tweet praising his talents on his Instagram feed, indicating that he fully agrees with the praise.
“Here’s who won tonight: Snoop Dog, hands down,” the tweet read. “Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi-year contract. He’s a natural commentator. He’s Barkley on steroids. He’s hilarious! 3 years for $15 million? Who’ll make the call?”
NBA stars from LeBron James to Trae Young praised the California emcee for his colorful and hilarious contributions over a fight that ended in a controversial draw.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell finally said what everyone was thinking throughout the evening.
Even before Tyson and Jones took the ring for the main event, Snoop was already spitting fire for his commentary on the Nate Robinson (former NBA guard) and Jake Paul (internet vlogger) bout where Paul delivered a KO blow that dropped Robinson hard.
When it came to the showdown between the two over-the-hill former boxers, Snoop made sure to comment on the lackluster fight in a prismatic fashion.
“This s--- like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” the rapper said. “‘Meet me in the backyard, I’m tired of this s---’”
