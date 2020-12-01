‘Juno’ and ‘Umbrella Academy’ star comes out as transgender. ‘I love that I am queer’

Actor Elliot Page of “Juno” and “Umbrella Academy,” who formerly went by Ellen Page, came out as transgender on social media Tuesday. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Elliot Page, the star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” announced on social media Tuesday that he is transgender.

Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page, addressed his followers, writing:

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” he wrote.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

GLAAD wrote on Twitter in response to Page’s announcement: “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.”

Page received an Academy Award nomination in 2008 for Diablo Cody’s “Juno.” He’s also known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” and as Kitty Pryde in the “X-Men” films. Page is currently starring in “The Umbrella Academy” as superhero Vanya Hargreeves.

Other celebrities shared their support in Page’s Instagram comments.

“The Umbrella Academy” showrunner Steve Blackman wrote: “Proud of you, Elliot. Love you!!!”

Singer Miley Cyrus responded: “Elliot rules!”