Starbucks puts Happy Hour on hold due to COVID. Here’s what to know

Starbucks is pausing its buy-one-get-one Happy Hour promotion in an effort to prevent crowding.

The coffee giant confirmed to McClatchy News that it is temporarily suspending its two-for-one Happy Hour drink events scheduled for Dec. 17 and Jan. 7.

Starbucks previously canceled the event scheduled for Dec. 3.

Reuters initially reported the news, citing an internal memo to employees explaining that Starbucks was pausing the promotion due to the “anticipated rise in cases as a result of holiday travel” and scientific guidance to avoid large and lengthy indoor gatherings.

A spokesperson for Starbucks echoed the memo, telling McClatchy it’s pausing Happy Hour “given the rise in cases and the current guidance from the scientific community to not gather indoors in large groups for prolonged periods of time.”

In the meantime, Starbucks is shifting its focus to other promotions — such as Double Star Days for rewards members — and plans to monitor the situation and reevaluate future plans for Happy Hour, the company spokesperson said.

Starbucks Happy Hour is typically held on select Thursdays of each month from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. It features two-for-one deals on handcrafted beverages size grande or larger, including Frappuccinos, espresso-based drinks, iced teas and seasonal beverages.

Happy Hour helped spur more foot traffic at Starbucks stores when it was reintroduced in Oct. 2018, with customer visits increasing an average 11% during event hours that quarter, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced it was offering free coffee for the entire month of December to those working on the coronavirus frontline. Those eligible include doctors, nurses, police officers and EMTs among others.

In July, the company company began requiring customers to wear face coverings at all company-owned stores throughout the U.S.

Coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S. ahead of the holidays. The nation added more than 190,000 COVID-19 cases on both Dec. 13 and 14, down from more than 221,000 on Dec. 12, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Dec. 11 the nation reported its highest daily death toll since the onset of the pandemic with 3,309 reported deaths, data show. The U.S. passed 300,000 total deaths this week.