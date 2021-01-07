Can you spot the snake in this photo? It definitely surprised an Alabama deer hunter

Can you find the snake in this photo? It surprised an Alabama deer hunter over the weekend, state officials say. Facebook screenshot

Snakes have a knack for blending in, so even the most avid nature lover can end up being taken off guard.

Alabama wildlife officials provided an great example Wednesday by posting a photo taken Jan. 3 in Dallas County (west of Montgomery) and posing a question: “What species of snake was spotted here by an unsuspecting deer hunter?”

It’s a tough question to answer, because no snake can be easily seen. The photo is of a rifle propped against a tree.

Only on closer inspection does a snake present itself and it’s a startling revelation, given how closely it resembles a venomous coral snake.

State wildlife officials had yet to confirm the species Thursday, but 100-plus commenters narrowed it down to a scarlet kingsnake, scarlet snake or a red milk snake. All three resemble a coral snake, experts say, but with a difference sequence of colored bands. They’re also non-venomous, though some people were unforgiving at the idea of being surprised by one.

A “pre dead snake,” one man guessed on the Alabama Hunting and Fishing Facebook page.

“May not be venomous but, a heart attack will kill you just as fast,” another said.

For those who can’t find the snake, it’s near the center of the photo (to the right of the rifle), under the edge of a strip of bark.

Alabama is home to six venomous snakes that “sometimes appear in strange places,” including three types of rattlesnakes, experts say.

Venomous coral snakes, typically found near the coastal plain, grow to about 3 feet and have alternating bands of red and black, “separated by narrow yellow rings,” according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

“The best practice is to leave coral snakes alone and under no circumstances handle them — the bite can be deadly,” the extension system reports.

In fact, coral snakes “have the second-strongest venom of any snake (the black mamba has the most deadly venom),” according to Livescience.com.