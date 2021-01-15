Ancient amphibian comes to life in horrific detail when eyes uncovered by Arizona lab

The skull of this giant prehistoric amphibian came to life when its eye sockets were uncovered in a lab at Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park. Petrified Forest National Park photo

The well-preserved head of a giant Triassic Period amphibian came to life in horrific detail, when experts in an Arizona lab peeled away debris to find its mouth, nose and empty eye sockets.

Scarier still, the fossil skull has a texture resembling leathery skin.

“The eye sockets, or orbits, of this metoposaur skull were recently uncovered and suddenly the past was staring right back at us!” Petrified Forest National Park wrote on Facebook.

A photo shared by the park shows the fossil looking frighteningly like a dehydrated alligator, right down to the scales.

Metoposaurs were an “enormous, flat-headed, carnivorous amphibian” that grew to about 6 feet and roamed Arizona 200 million years ago, according to the National Park Service.

Hundreds have reacted to the park’s photo, some expressing amazement at the skull’s life-like appearance, particularly the “skin texture.”

“I’ve always said that amphibians would be terrifying if they were human-sized. Then I ... saw the metoposaur,” wrote one commenter one the park’s Facebook page.

As for that “skin,” park officials noted looks are deceiving. “This is the bone itself,” the park wrote. “Unfortunately skin is not preserved but presumably (skin) sat over the bone and may have shown this texture.”

The skull was collected in 2017 from the park’s Blue Mesa Member site and “fossil preparators have slowly been removing the rock from the skull, vertebrae, and ribs,” officials wrote. The mesa is made up of mudstones and sandstone beds dating 220-225 million years, the National Park Service says.

Petrified Forest National Park is well known for an abundance of plant and animal fossils from the Triassic Period. The park is about 110 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

“Exposed at Petrified Forest is one of the most continuous sections of Triassic-aged rocks anywhere in the world,” the NPS says. “These rocks were deposited by enormous rivers between 208 and 228 million years ago.”

New species are frequently discovered at the park, experts say. In October, it was announced that a strange “new species of a 220 million-year-old burrowing reptile known as a drepanosaur” had been found. Fossils of the species show it had “enlarged second claws, bird-like beaks, and tails ending with a claw.”