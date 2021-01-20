Intoxicated driver tries drag racing cop during a snowstorm, Indiana sheriff says

A driver attempted to drag race a deputy during a snowstorm while he was intoxicated, the LaPorte, Indiana Sheriff’s Office says. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Indiana man attempted to drag race with the wrong driver during a heavy snowstorm, authorities say.

The 26-year-old pulled onto a highway after a La Porte Sheriff’s Office captain passed the intersection early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Soon, the driver passed the sheriff’s captain and slowed down, loudly revving his engine as the vehicles drove alongside each other, authorities say. The driver sped ahead at “an unsafe speed on the snow-covered roadway” and slowed down two more times, authorities say.

The sheriff’s captain then realized the driver was trying to start a drag race, so he pulled over the SUV.

When the captain checked the driver’s identity, he discovered his driver’s license was suspended and he was wanted by the sheriff’s office and local police department. He also was determined to be intoxicated, authorities say.

Passengers in the vehicle told investigators the driver was attempting to drag race and didn’t realize it was a law enforcement vehicle, authorities say.

Jonathon Krueger of La Porte was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended. He was wanted on warrants of failure to appear and public intoxication and criminal mischief.