Driver hits at least five pedestrians along several blocks in Portland, police say
At least five people were injured Monday after a car hit them along several blocks in southeast Portland, Oregon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
One person was critically injured, and four to five others have non-critical injuries after a car struck multiple pedestrians, the agency tweeted. The driver also struck other vehicles, a news release from the police bureau said.
Crime scenes stretched along several blocks Monday afternoon as police investigated the incident, according to the release. Police have not released information about the driver, who was “corralled” by bystanders, KATU reported.
