Attorney’s tips on making murder look like self-defense lead to suspension in Tennessee

A Tennessee attorney’s law license is suspended for the next four years after he advised a Facebook friend on how to make a murder look like self-defense. TNS

“Unethical” comments on how to make deadly force look like self-defense has cost a Nashville attorney his license.

Winston B. Sitton is temporarily barred from practicing law after the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended his license for four years, citing “grave misconduct,” according to a news release.

The court said Sitton posted Facebook comments with instructions “on how to shoot someone and avoid criminal conviction.” His comments were in response to a Facebook friend who, in 2017, posted that she was worried about possible harassment after a bad breakup with the father of her child.

In his reply, Sitton reportedly encouraged the woman to “lure” her ex to her home and shoot him. He then advised her to claim the man had broken in with the intent to hurt her.

“Even with the new stand your ground law, the castle doctrine is a far safer basis for use of deadly force,” Sitton wrote, according to the court.

In a follow-up, the lawyer advised the woman to “keep quiet” and delete her post if she intended to go through with the plan.

“As a lawyer, I advise you to keep mum about this if you are remotely serious,” Sitton added, the court said. “Your defense is that you are afraid for your life; revenge or premeditation of any sort will be used against you at trial.”

The woman heeded his advice and took down the post — but not before her ex-boyfriend saw the comments and alerted the Shelby County District Attorney General, the Nashville Tennessean reported, citing court documents. The matter was then reported to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, the state’s disciplinary body.

The board voted to bring ethics charges against Sitton, who insisted his comments were made in jest and part of his ”dark humor,” according to the court.

After a hearing, the board recommended a 60-day suspension. The Tennessee Supreme Court felt the punishment was “inadequate,” however, and argued Sitton’s actions could’ve led to a “disastrous outcome,” according to a news release.

“Our rules do not permit lawyers to offer advice on how to commit crime with impunity,” said Justice Holly Kirby, who wrote the majority opinion.

Sitton’s law license is suspended for the next four years, with one year on active suspension and three years on probation.