18-year-old trying to sell iPhone shot in back when sale goes wrong, Michigan cops say

Michigan police say an 18-year-old was shot following an iPhone sale gone wrong. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 18-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after Michigan police say an iPhone sale went horribly wrong.

The man went to a Southfield home Monday evening in the hope of selling his iPhone to a 17-year-old at the residence, WJBK reported.

During the sale, police said the 17-year-old nabbed the phone from the seller’s hands and ran off, according to the outlet.

The seller chased the teen and ultimately caught up to him in a parking garage, The Detroit News reported.

There, the two teens fought over the phone, police said. During the tussle, the seller was shot in the back, the Royal Oak Patch reported.

Police believe he was shot by someone other than the intended buyer, according to The Detroit News.

The seller was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the Patch reported. Police took the 17-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Southfield is just northwest of Detroit.