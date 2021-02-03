79-year-old thought she won the lottery – but lost $61,000 instead, Georgia officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man accused of swindling a 79-year-old woman out of $61,000 in a months-long lottery scam. File photo

A west Georgia woman was convinced she had won the lottery and a brand new car. But it was a thrifty scam that cost the 79-year-old thousands of dollars, state investigators say.

Fred Bales, 61, was arrested and charged Monday with eight counts of exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency, at the request of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, launched an investigation into elder abuse claims in October of last year. Deputies learned that Bales and other individuals, who are not publicly named, targeted the woman by telling her she won a car and the lottery, the GBI said in a news release.

To receive her winnings, however, the woman was told she had to send money for processing “fees.”

“On several different occasions, in anticipation of receiving the car and the lottery proceeds, the victim provided Bales cash, wrote checks, and sent Bales money via electronic wire transfers,” according to the GBI.

Officials said the woman was swindled out of approximately $61,200.

To get cash fast, the Federal Trade Commission says fraudsters will ask to be paid a specific way, such as sending money via a wire transfer company or loading funds onto a gift card. And there’s usually pressure to act immediately.

“Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision,” the commission says. “Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.”

Though Bales is behind bars, state officials said there could be more victims.

The investigation is ongoing.