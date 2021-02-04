The Weeknd slashes price on kaleidoscopic California mansion to $22M. Take a look

The singer’s extravagant house is located in Hidden Hills, California. Screen grab from Realtor.com

As The Weeknd gears up to entertain millions across the world with his Super Bowl LV halftime performance, his real estate portfolio is looking to splash as well. The singer put his Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $25 million in 2020, but recently cut the price of the California home by $3 million, the New York Post reported.

Balcony view Screen grab from Realtor.com

The nine-bedroom house, which has stunning teal LED lighting in some rooms, seems like it was built specifically for The Weeknd’s extravagant toys — especially the ones he keeps inside the five-car auto gallery that’s lit up like an iridescent music video from the early 2000s.

Garage Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Inside the main house, the interior design has a minimalist, almost Scandinavian look and feel,” the Robb Report said. “It’s all sleek white walls, high ceilings, and wide-plank wood floors. The rooms are all large, airy, and open-plan with huge, black-framed glass pocket doors for indoor/outdoor living.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The kitchen comes with two islands, and the living room has a fireplace along with a bar. There is also a gym, home theater and full basketball court. And, believe it or not, there is a spacious barn, according to the listing.

Wine room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Outside, overlooking the infinity-edged saltwater pool, the two-bedroom 1,200-square-feet guest cottage offers expansive covered areas for lounging,” the Robb Report stated.

FILE - The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The Canadian songwriter, who will headline the halftime show when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, is one of the world’s best-selling artists. He has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine Juno Awards and has been nominated for an Academy Award.