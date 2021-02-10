Popeyes adding a new sandwich to its menu — and it’s not chicken. Here’s what to know

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

There’s a new Popeyes sandwich in town — but this one isn’t chicken.

Popeyes announced Wednesday that it’s adding a fish sandwich to its menu: the Cajun Flounder Sandwich.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich arrives at Popeyes restaurants Feb. 11, the company said. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

The sandwich features a fried Pacific-caught flounder filet that’s seasoned with Popeyes’ beloved Cajun seasoning. The light and flakey fish is topped with pickles — the same as on the Chicken Sandwich — and tartar sauce and served on a buttered brioche bun.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” Sami Siddiqui, Popeyes America president, said in a news release. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in (quick service restaurants).”

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich lands at Popeyes restaurants nationwide Thursday, the company said. It’s available in-store and for delivery and priced at $4.99.

Exclusively on release day, the chain is selling ”sandwich insurance” for 15 cents for those skeptical the fish sandwich will live up to Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich. If you buy insurance Thursday and try the Cajun Flounder Sandwich but don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with a chicken sandwich.

But Popeyes doesn’t think customers will need it.

The chain tested the fish sandwich in Chicago last year, and Siddiqui said “it did incredibly well,” CNN reported.

Popeyes made a splash in 2019 when it took on Chick-fil-A with the release of its own fried chicken sandwich.

This kicked off what’s since been dubbed the “chicken sandwich wars,” with restaurants including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, KFC, Church’s Chicken and Whataburger releasing their own versions in the months that followed.

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich sold out merely two weeks after its launch, prompting the chain to bring it back just a few months later for good, according to CNN.

You can find your nearest Popeyes here.