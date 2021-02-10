Skier mauled by bear airlifted to safety as sun sets, Alaska video shows

A backcountry skier was mauled by a bear, but luckily his friends knew how to help rescue him, officials said.

The Alaska skier was attacked by a bear Saturday and needed rescue, according to the Coast Guard. He had injuries on his head and hands. Rescuers didn’t know his current condition but said he was responsive during rescue.

The man was skiing with two other people who were knowledgeable on how to help the hurt skier, the Coast Guard said.

“The other two members in the patient’s skiing party had the proper equipment and knowledge to assist with his injuries and communicate for help in 15 degree temperatures with sunset approaching,” Will Sirokman, co-pilot for the case, said in a news release.

The group’s satellite communication device helped rescuers find the skier’s exact location to hoist him to safety, Sirokman said.

“Equally important, they had brightly colored fabric to signal the helicopter as we approached,” Sirokman said. “This was absolutely crucial to us finding them in a timely manner.”

A Coast Guard helicopter crew found the group of skiers and used a litter to hoist the injured man to safety, officials said. The man was taken to Juneau to receive medical care.

Bear attacks are rare in Alaska but can happen. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said it’s best to play dead by lying still on the ground as a defensive response if a bear is attacking.

In other cases where a bear perceives a person as food, the person should fight back with any items they have and focus on the bear’s face and muzzle.

“Bear deterrents, including firearms and bear spray, can be helpful but should never be used as an alternative to common-sense approaches to bear encounters,” the department said.