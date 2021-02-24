Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Disturbing details have emerged following the gruesome deaths of three people in an Oklahoma neighborhood.

On Feb. 9, police received a 911 call from the Chickasha home of Leon Pye, 67, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a news release.

The caller quickly hung up, so police went to the home and heard someone inside calling for help. Police busted through the door and found Pye and his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates dead, the OSBI said.

Kaeos’ parents had dropped her off to spend the day with her grandparents mere hours before the attack, KFOR reported.

Delsie, Pye’s wife, was found “maimed” and rushed to a hospital.

She reportedly suffered stab wounds to her eyes, according to KFOR and has since been released

Officials identified 42-year-old Lawrence Anderson — Leon Pye’s nephew — as a suspect. While in custody at a local hospital, Anderson told police he also killed one of the Pyes’ neighbors before attacking his relatives, authorities said.

Police went to the home of Andrea Blankenship, 41, on Feb. 12 and discovered she had been stabbed to death. She lived on the same street as the Pyes.

Officials said Anderson told them he killed Blankenship then cut out her heart, The Oklahoman reported.

Anderson is then accused of taking the heart to the Pyes’ home, cooking it with potatoes then trying to serve it to his relatives “to release the demons,” according to court documents obtained by the newspaper.

Another document said that “Anderson ... cooked the heart at the Pye home and tried to make Delsie and Leon Pye eat the heart before he attacked them,” The Oklahoman reported.

Anderson is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of maiming and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, court records say.

About three weeks before the deaths, Anderson was released from prison on a commuted sentence, according KFOR.

Anderson was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison in 2017 for probation violations related to a drug-dealing charge, as well as new offenses, The Oklahoman reported.

His sentence was commuted down to nine years and Anderson was released after serving three, KWTV reported.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks told KFOR he may seek the death penalty.

“The death penalty is absolutely on the table,” Hicks said, according to the outlet. “I am a heavy lean towards filing that.”

Chickasha is just southwest of Oklahoma City.