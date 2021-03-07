43-year-old hiker dies in fall from 1,488-foot landing in Utah’s Zion National Park

A 43-year-old man was found dead Friday after plunging from the 1,488-foot-high Angels Landing, shown here in 2014, in Zion National Park in Utah, rangers say. Associated Press file

A 43-year-old hiker’s body was found Friday morning at the base of Angels Landing in Utah’s Zion National Park after reports someone had fallen a day earlier, rangers say.

Jason Hartwell, of Draper, Utah, died after plunging from the 1,488-foot-high landing overlooking Zion Canyon, rangers said in a news release. Visitors had reported a fall from the landing Thursday afternoon, but searchers were unable to find Hartwell until the next morning.

Hartwell had injuries “consistent with a high elevation fall,” rangers reported.

At least five people have died from falls near Angels Landing since 2017, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. A 42-year-old St. George, Utah, man was found dead nearby Feb. 19 after telling his mother he planned to hike to Angels Landing.

The national park describes the Angels Landing trail as a strenuous 5.8-mile round trip with long dropoffs “not for young children or anyone fearful of heights.” The hike takes about four hours.