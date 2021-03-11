Burglary suspect gets stuck and dies trying to flee on rooftops, California cops say

Frank Madrid died after San Francisco police said he was found trapped between two buildings trying to escape during a burglary attempt. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man died after San Francisco police said they found him trapped between two buildings following a burglary.

Frank Madrid, 59, was found after officers said they responded to a report of a burglary at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on Hyde Street, SFGate reported.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers saw a suspect fleeing along the rooftops of the three-story residential buildings in the area — but then lost sight of the man, according to a release obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers found signs of forced entry at the building, according to police, and discovered Madrid trapped between two buildings in a narrow space.

The San Francisco Fire Department performed “confined space rescue” and removed Madrid, police said. Medics also performed life-saving measures but Madrid was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.