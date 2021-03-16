Dispute over stimulus check leaves four people dead in Indiana, family says

Four members of a family were killed and a fifth was shot Saturday in Indianapolis, police say. WXIN screenshot

Four members of an Indianapolis family were shot and killed Saturday, leading officers on a daylong manhunt to find the suspect and his 6-month-old child he is accused of kidnapping, police said.

Family members believe the quadruple homicide was over stimulus check money that the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, had demanded from the mother of his child.

The mother, Jeanettrius Moore, was shot but managed to get out of the house, according to WISH-TV. Her 7-year-old daughter, mother, brother and cousin did not escape.

“I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ neighbor Craig Jackson recalled as Moore knocked on his door Saturday night, WISH-TV reported. “And her exact words were, ‘Stimulus money.’ “Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one who got away. He killed the rest of them.’”

Moore was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police arrived, authorities said. Family members say she was released on Monday, according to WISH-TV.

After officers learned of Moore being shot, they were sent to the scene of the shooting half a mile away.

Police found 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown dead from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. A 6-month-old child was not found with the others, which triggered an Amber Alert.

A cousin of the family, Wendy Johnson, said Halfacre wanted half of Jeanettrius Moore’s stimulus money, but she would only give him $450, according to WXIN. He later returned to the home — this time demanding the money.

“Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister,” Johnson told WXIN. “He stood up and said, ‘You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.’”

Halfacare had fled the home in a Chevy Impala with the 6-month-old child after he shot the other family members, police say. The baby was later found unharmed Sunday when officers located the vehicle, according to police.

Information led officers to another home about 5 miles from the site of the shooting, where they believed Halfacre was hiding.

“SWAT responded and after several hours, made entry into a residence and apprehended Malik Halfacre, hiding in the attic,” police said.

The SWAT team used tear gas when they entered the home Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Jail records show Halfacre has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Halfacre was previously arrested in 2018 for shooting a man, according to WXIN. He took a plea deal a year later, the outlet reported.

The quadruple homicide is one of two domestic killings over the weekend in Indianapolis, police said.

“It is evident from this weekend’s tragedy that domestic violence affects both adults and children,” police Chief Randal Taylor said during a news conference Monday. “Domestic violence is real.”