National

Stolen stimulus checks found inside vehicle at Olympic National Park, officials say

Michael Riley was apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said they found mail, including stimulus checks, in his car in Olympic National Park.
Michael Riley was apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said they found mail, including stimulus checks, in his car in Olympic National Park. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office

A Washington man is being investigated after officials said more than 100 pieces of stolen mail — including stimulus checks — were found inside his car in Olympic National Park.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Tuesday spotted in the park a black Dodge Durango, which has been seen on video surveillance in connection to recent mail theft incidents.

Police said they found Michael Riley, 32, of Port Angeles near the car.

According to authorities, the officers noticed “a large amount of mail” with different names and addresses in the vehicle. Riley was apprehended for possession of stolen mail, police said.

U.S. Park Rangers then took over the investigation and searched Riley’s vehicle, finding more than 100 pieces of mail belonging to 80 different people, three stimulus checks, 15 credit cards and four state and government-issued IDs, according to police.

Police said rangers impounded the car and seized evidence.

“They’re trying to reach out to everybody that they have mail for, cards for, checks for, things like that,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Minks, according to Peninsula Daily News.

“They’re conducting an investigation, and I imagine it will probably be a while. They’re committed to thoroughly contacting everybody and working on it,” Minks said, adding that Riley hasn’t been arrested and rangers are investigating the incident.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service