Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Federal officials called for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine,” officials wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

The move comes after six people “developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination,” The New York Times first reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.