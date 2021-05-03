Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

A dog got its head stuck in a wheel in Bozeman, Montana. Bozeman Fire

A dog let its curiosity get the best of it, photos show.

The pup ended up in an awkward position when it got its head stuck in an old wheel, Montana officials said.

“When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” Bozeman Fire officials said on Facebook.

Bozeman Fire

The pet owner, who officials did not identify, took their dog to the fire station looking for help. Its head was jammed through the center of the tire, wearing the wheel like an overly large steel collar, photos show.

Firefighters quickly got to work helping the dog get free from the wheel, Bozeman Fire said. They used the Jaws of Life and extrication tools to cut the wheel in half and pull it away from the dog’s neck.

Bozeman Fire

“It’s a point of appreciation for us when a local property owner isn’t sure what to do and know there’s always one place that’s willing to do their best to improve someone’s day,” fire officials said. “That’s where Bozeman Fire happily comes in.”

It’s not uncommon for dogs to get trapped in tires.

In California, an Australian cattle dog got her head stuck in a spare tire and couldn’t wiggle free, McClatchy News reported. That time, officials had to sedate the dog to be able to cut the wheel and free the puppy.

An Australian cattle dog got her head stuck inside a spare tire. She couldn’t get out until local firefighters rescued her. Riverside County Department of Animal Services

“Within a few moments, the cut was made and out came the pup, a 3-month-old Australian cattle dog,” officials said. “The puppy quickly ate some food after the rescue. She’ll rest overnight and be under observation until her return to her rightful owners.”