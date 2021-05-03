‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

The Vicksburg National Military Park in Mississippi is warning visitors about an “aggressive” coyote seen roaming the area. It’s not the coyote pictured above. Tri-City Herald file

Visitors of a national park in Mississippi are on high alert after reports of an “aggressive” coyote in the area.

The Vicksburg National Military Park is urging all hikers, bikers and runners to avoid the park’s south loop until officials take “immediate action to resolve this issue,” according to a Facebook post.

The park did not say if the animal has tried to attack anyone.

"ATTENTION ALL BIKERS, RUNNERS, AND WALKERS, an aggressive coyote has been located within Vicksburg National Military... Posted by Vicksburg National Military Park on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Coyotes are native to North America and are among the “nuisance animals” that can pose a danger to Mississippi residents and their pets, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Officials say potential conflicts with the wild canines range from “mere irritating circumstances to significant property damage.”

Experts say coyote attacks on humans are rare, and that reported attacks are usually “defense-related.”

“A coyote may attack if it feels threatened or is protecting a den with pups,” said Dr. Marina D’Abreau Denny, an assistant professor in the School of Human Sciences at Mississippi State University. “Additionally, more coyote attacks are reported from January through April, which is coyote breeding season.”

Coyotes resemble medium-size dogs, ranging in size from 32 to 37 inches long and weighing up to 50 pounds, according to National Geographic. Their tails can grow up to 16 inches long.

When out with pets, walkers are urged to keep small animals on a leash at all times, Denny said. Owners should also carry a stick or noisemaker in case a coyote or other wild animal attacks.

All coyote sightings and activity should be reported to Vicksburg National Military Park officials at 601-738-2999.