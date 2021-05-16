Coca-Cola is eliminating one of its beverages. Here’s what to know

Coca-Cola is eliminating a line of beverages in the U.S. just over a year after it launched. AP

Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to its energy line just over a year after it launched.

Coca-Cola Energy will be discontinued in North America due to petering sales, CNN reported.

“An important component to this strategy is the consistent and constant evaluation of what’s performing and what’s not,” the company said in a statement to the outlet. “As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively, like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don’t get the traction required for further investment”

Coke said it aims to focus on its better-selling offerings — including the brand’s traditional sodas and sparkling waters — as people emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

Coca-Cola Energy will still be sold in other parts of the world, according to the outlet.

The line of beverages debuted in January 2020 and included four flavors: Coca-Cola Energy, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry and a zero-calorie version of each.

The drinks are made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins and packed with 114 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

When it launched, Coca-Cola said it hoped to make “energy drinks more accessible and approachable to more people,” adding that it “recognized an opportunity to meet an unmet need in the category.”

The release of Coca-Cola Energy was hard-won.

Monster energy tried to prevent Coke from launching its energy line, accusing the company of violating a 2015 non-compete agreement struck when Coke agreed to distribute Monster drinks in the U.S. and Canada, MarketWatch reported.

Coke won the rights to sell its energy drinks after the companies went into arbitration in 2018, according to the outlet.

News of the cut comes after Coca-Cola announced in October it would be cutting its portfolio in half, axing sugar-free soft drink Tab and “underperforming” brands including Odwalla, ZICO coconut water and Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, McClatchy News reported.

