Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

A game night snub ended with a man shooting up a couple’s home, Georgia authorities say.

Cody Demmitt is accused of firing multiple rounds into a neighbor’s home after he was denied entry to their party Saturday night, according to Cobb County police.

Demmitt is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Officers arrived at the Marietta home around 11:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

A neighbor at the party told WSB-TV that Demmitt was asked to leave because he wasn’t invited to the couples’ game night. Demmitt returned a short time later and opened fire.

“I heard the shotgun re-cock and blast again,” a neighbor told the news station. “At that point, I went to check on my family. I told them, go in the furthest room in the back.”

Demmitt fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Demmitt’s whereabouts is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.