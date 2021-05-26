Man hides in Walgreens, then tunnels through wall to get opioids, Tennessee cops say

A man is accused of hiding in a Tennessee pharmacy before stealing opioids. Getty Images Getty Images

A man hid inside a Walgreens before he tunneled through a wall and stole opioids from the pharmacy, officials in Tennessee said.

The man reportedly took off with several painkillers from the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road, in the Nashville area.

The Franklin Police Department on Monday released surveillance video from last week’s theft that shows a man entering a store and using a flashlight to look at items on a shelf.

Officials said the events unfolded after a man went inside the Walgreens on May 18 and remained hidden until the store closed for the day. After all the workers left, the man is accused of tunneling “through the drywall” to reach the pharmacy area.

That’s where officers said he “stole a large quantity” of opioids.

As of Monday, the police department and Crime Stoppers were offering an unspecified reward to anyone who identified the burglary suspect, according to a news release. When reached for comment Wednesday, spokesperson Lt. Charles Warner said his department didn’t have other information to share with the public.

Walgreens didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Prescription opioids are drugs that help stop pain but also pose the risk of addiction. Over two-thirds of the more than 70,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths reported in 2019 involved opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.