Want a cruise? Super Bowl tickets? CVS offers 1,000+ prizes — if you get COVID vaccine

A patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch Monday, March 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Federal health officials have been pleading with Americans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, CVS Health is giving hesitant or otherwise disinterested people a motive to roll up their sleeves.

Anyone aged 18 and older who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS pharmacy retail store, long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site CVS clinic before July 10 are eligible to win one of over a 1,000 prizes, including tropical vacations, free cruises and VIP tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl.

Official rules and applications will be posted June 1 when the sweepstakes begins. It ends July 10.

Prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings and grand prizes will be selected over a six-week period, according to the company.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Prizes include:

125 giveaways worth $500 and five grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

100 seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom of your choice to destinations including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

A VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

250 “night out” coupon booklets to use toward free Unilever products, including Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more, as well as a grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two

Five prizes for three nights/four-day trips to Bermuda for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more

500 gift cards of $100 for dates and one grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an “ultimate date experience” for a winning couple

A VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other surprises

Six fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, one of which is a grand prize

Five two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a grand prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

Other COVID vaccine incentives

CVS isn’t the only business that has hopped on the COVID-19 vaccine incentive bandwagon.

United Airlines is giving away roundtrip flights for two in any class of service, anywhere the company flies for vaccinated people. Up to 30 winners will be selected. It’s also picking five lucky — and vaccinated — winners to receive an entire year of free travel to any of the company’s global destinations in any class of service for two.

In Ohio, one vaccinated resident will be selected to win up to $1 million every week for the next five weeks. Shortly after the state’s governor announced the lottery, there was a 55% increase in vaccination rate among young adults between 20 and 49 years old, according to Andy Slavitt, a top White House health care adviser.

“In other words, the program is working…. people may say all of this is frivolous. I say: Anything that ends the pandemic, it’s time for us to pull out now,” Slavitt said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “People do care about getting vaccinated, but it turns out they also have other things they care about. Some of those things might encourage people to think about what might otherwise be a lower priority.”

CVS Health has administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines across more than 9,600 pharmacy locations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the company said.

More than 131.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 26, about 40% of the total population, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. Over 50% of the adult population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated.