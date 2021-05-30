Proposal on lake turns comical when Alabama couple detained for lack of life jackets

It happened on Lake Tuscaloosa, after Tyler Cunningham got on one knee and proposed to McKensie L. Boyd Photo courtesy McKensie L. Boyd

A picture-perfect marriage proposal on an Alabama lake turned comical when state wildlife officers detained the happy couple for not wearing their life jackets.

It happened May 27 on Lake Tuscaloosa, just after Tyler Cunningham got down on one knee in his fishing boat and proposed to McKensie L. Boyd, his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years.

Boyd was still shaken by the proposal when the officers pulled alongside in a patrol boat, photos show.

“Quite an eventful boat ride on Lake Tuscaloosa for McKensie L. Boyd, who was first detained with a request for her hand in marriage and then once again with requests for licenses and registration!” the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division wrote on Facebook.

“Officers Stanley and Holloway congratulate McKensie and her beau Tyler Cunningham, and remind them that the secret to a long and successful life together includes life jackets and accessible fire extinguishers.”

Boyd says she had just accepted Cunningham’s proposal when they were stopped on the way back to the boat ramp.

“I understand them stopping us. They were very nice and I respect what they do,” Boyd told McClatchy News.

“It was all a joke and something we will always remember! Right when they stopped us I said: ‘We just got engaged if y’all are wondering why were dressed like this’ and laughed.”

Cunningham coaxed her onto the lake in dress clothes with a fib that they were traveling to a dinner party, she said. He then mysteriously stopped in the middle of the lake and got down on one knee. “I was shocked! Had no clue at all,” she said on Facebook.

The state’s Facebook post about the incident has gotten more than 1,100 reactions and comments in the past day, including fishing puns and jokes about whether the officers will show up at the honeymoon.

“That’s a brave man to propose on the water — what if he dropped the ring,” Howard O’Neal wrote on Facebook.

“Nice catch!” Scott White posted.

The 5,885-acre lake is about 60 miles southwest of Birmingham.