Dead newborn baby discovered by workers emptying porta potty, Texas police say

The body of a newborn baby was discovered inside a porta potty at a Texas recreational area that just days earlier was bustling with a Memorial Day crowd, officials say.

Employees emptying the portable bathroom at Magnolia Gardens Park northeast of Houston found the body shortly before noon Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

An umbilical cord was still attached to the baby, who was believed to be full-term, officials say. The sheriff’s office has not determined the baby’s gender.

“It’s tragic ... very tragic,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Susan Cotter told reporters at the scene.

Media briefing from @HCSO_Patrol on the deceased newborn found in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0g99m6BtuQ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2021

The service company told investigators the porta potty last was emptied Monday morning, officials say. In the days following the holiday, the sheriff’s office believes few people have been in the park area along the San Jacinto River.

No suspects have been identified, nor have investigators determined whether the baby was born alive.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in the investigation.