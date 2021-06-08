Fairy tale-like mega mansion lists for $5 million in Georgia. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A mega mansion that looks like something straight out of a storybook has landed on the market in Sandy Springs, Georgia and it can be yours for $5 million.

Tennis court Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 20,000 square-foot estate has everything a person could ask for – and more.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Just 10 minutes north of Buckhead, Winterthur Estates is a best kept secret on the Chattahoochee River,” the listing said. “Over 2 acres with tennis and basketball court. Exceptional open living environment with a massive kitchen, family room with a vaulted ceiling and kitchen with 12 foot ceilings and a double marble island, Wolf and Sub Zero, catering kitchen, huge walk in pantry and breakfast room. Covered outdoor Viking kitchen. Elevator to all floors including 3rd floor private bedroom suite or office.”

Two-story library Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other highlights of the seven bedroom, 10.5 bathroom estate include a guest apartment with a full kitchen, two covered loggias, game room, wine cellar, gym, bar and theater. And, of course, the dramatic library that would suit any Walt Disney character.

Two-story library Screen grab from Realtor.com