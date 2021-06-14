Skier dies after sliding 500 feet into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park

A Colorado skier died from injuries after sliding 400 to 500 feet uncontrollably into rocks, Rocky Mountain National Park said. Rocky Mountain National Park

A 68-year-old skier slid uncontrollably down a snowfield Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

He had fallen up to 500 feet before crashing into rocks, the Colorado national park officials said.

He was alone but other skiers on Sundance Mountain watched his descent and rushed to help him. Bystanders notified park officials that the skier, who was wearing a helmet, was unconscious.

“Park rangers responded to reports of an unconscious skier on Sundance Mountain on a north facing aspect midway between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park,” park officials said in a news release. “The 68-year-old male from Loveland, Colorado, died from injuries.”

Officials removed the skier’s body by helicopter and took the body to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. The skier was not identified.

Rocky Mountain’s avalanche risks, snow levels and weather conditions change quickly, according to park officials. Skiers should always read the forecast.