Log flume accident at Six Flags park sends two to hospital, New Jersey officials say

A log flume ride accident at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey sent two people to a hospital after a boat “tipped at an angle,” officials say. Six Flags Great Adventure

A log flume ride accident Sunday evening sent two visitors to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey to a hospital, park officials say.

A boat tipped at an angle on the water ride, injuring passengers, WPVI reported.

Two adults were taken to the hospital, one with leg pain and the other with an arm injury, after the 6:30 p.m. accident, park spokesperson Kristin Fitzgerald told the New York Post.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority,” Fitzgerald told the publication. “The ride will remain closed for a full inspection.”

The Saw Mill Log Flume dates back to the park’s 1974 opening, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

The Six Flags Great Adventure website describes it as the world’s first log flume ride, calling it a moderate family-friendly ride that includes a 4-story drop.

“There have been plenty of imitations since then, but the original is most definitely the best!” the site says.