Man drowns trying to save child who fell off a sailboat, Washington officials say

A man drowned trying to save a child who fell off a sailboat and into Lake Washington, the Bellevue Fire Department said.
A man who jumped into Lake Washington after a child fell off a sailboat drowned trying to save the child, the Bellevue Fire Department said.

Officials rushed to the scene Wednesday evening after receiving reports that a child had fallen into the water from a sailboat.

The child made it safely back to the boat, but the man who tried to rescue the child went missing, the fire department said.

A rescue team was unable to save the man because the water was too deep and too much time had passed.

“The (Mercer Island Police Department) Marine Patrol Unit determined the depth at which the victim slipped underwater was over 100’,” the Bellevue fire officials said. “Due to the time that had elapsed and the depth, a rescue was not possible.”

Officials began a recovery operation and are investigating what happened.

“We are deeply saddened for all who will grieve the loss of their loved one who tried to save others in this tragic incident,” fire officials said.

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
