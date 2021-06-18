Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki rejoins franchise to help find new coach, GM

Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki (41), of Germany, shoots against New York Knicks’ Pablo Prigioni (9), of Argentina, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in New York. Dallas won 110-108. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) AP

After a week of bombshells that shook up the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced on Friday that beloved former player Dirk Nowitzki will serve as a special adviser to the franchise.

“Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special advisor and I am happy to support my Mavs,” said Nowitzki according to the news release. “Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward.”

The move comes after it was announced earlier this week that both long-time general manager Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle are leaving the team.

Nowitzki played for 21 seasons with the Mavs and help lead the team to their first and only NBA championship in 2011. He’s the all-time Mavericks leader in points (31,560).