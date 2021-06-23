Man warned Biden would ‘get his head blown off’ unless Congress paid him, feds say

A Tulsa, Oklahoma man threatened to kill president Joe Biden unless Congress paid him, federal investigators say.

An Oklahoma man is facing federal charges after promising to kill President Joe Biden unless Congress paid him, according to the Department of Justice.

Agents with the FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Tulsa resident John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, at his home June 18, a Department of Justice release said.

Ahrens is accused of threatening to kill Biden, unspecified members of Congress and their children if Congress did not hand him a check in a series of emails sent to a local TV news station.

“Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress,” Ahrens wrote in a May 10 email. “They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country. I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a June 17 email, Ahrens demanded the payment be presented to “the State of Oklahoma, the Muscogee Nation and my family in accordance with a signed agreement as set forth in the Treaty of 1866,” according to the Department of Justice.

In another message to the TV station, he allegedly warned “America is going to get to see a sitting President get his head blown off right in front of them.”

According to the release, authorities became aware of Ahrens’ threats after an executive producer at the TV station alerted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

During questioning, Ahrens admitted that he sent the threatening emails, the release said.

He appeared in federal court Monday and was charged with making threats against the president.