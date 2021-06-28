Road rage shooting in flea market parking lot injures three, Texas cops say

A man is accused of shooting three people during a road rage incident at a flea market in Texas. The Wichita Eagle

Three people were shot during a suspected road rage incident at a Texas flea market, officials say.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Houston’s north side, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Two of the three people shot were sent to a hospital and have non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. David Fusilier.

Fusilier said in a news briefing with KHOU that there was a “medium-size crowd” at the flea market at the time of the shooting but did not specify how many people were there.

The shooting was a “random act of violence,” according to Fusilier.

There was “a little bit of road rage in the parking lot,” Fusilier said. “Some gentleman didn’t like the way people were so he got up and started shooting.”

The alleged gunman fled the scene and has not been identified. Fusilier said officials are looking at surveillance footage of the incident.