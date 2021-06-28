California mega mansion — with an operating room — lists for $65 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A massive compound located on “Billionaire’s Row” with a handful of eye-catching features has graced the market in Los Angeles for $64.95 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Dirt, the home was first listed in 2013 when the term “mega-mansion” was still brand new, and last sold in 2014 for $44 million. The home is currently owned by billionaire Hasan Ismaik, who originally listed the estate for $70 million in 2018.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Beautifully scaled rooms, tremendous grounds with enormous lawns,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This compound is furnished by Fendi and features everything and more. Bowling alley with game room, stocked bar, movie theatre, fully-equipped gym, hair salon, medical room, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, indoor pool and full spa treatment including steam shower.”

Bowling alley Screen grab from Realtor.com

That “medical room” is in the basement of the estate and is “a full medical suite, with dental offices and separate doctor’s operating room,” Dirt reported. There’s nothing like a root canal or appendectomy in the comfort of your own home.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other highlights include a two-bedroom guesthouse and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a separate driveway for a staff entrance, according to the listing.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com