7-Eleven is giving the gift of free slurpees all July long. Here’s how to get one

7-Eleven’s annual Free Slurpee Day is just two weeks away, but it will be bigger and better this year.

Rather than limit its birthday festivities to a single day (July 11), the iconic convenience store chain plans to celebrate all month long by rewarding loyalty app members with one free slurpee to redeem anytime from July 1 to July 31.

The personalized offer marks the company’s 94th birthday and comes with a few other delicious food deals that customers can enjoy throughout the entire month.

“7‑Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN, or as some people call it, summer,” said Marissa Jarratt, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for 7-Eleven. “Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

The offer is valid for all new and existing 7Rewards members, the company said. A coupon for one free small slurpee will be loaded into member accounts July 1 and can be redeemed at any participating 7-Eleven store through the end of the month, while supplies last.

The freebies are limited to one per person, but customers can enjoy their favorite drinks for $1 in the new Slurpee ”stay cold” cup at participating stores, the company said. Those with a taste for something more savory can also snag a fan-favorite Big Bite hot dog, tasty taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rollers, chicken rollers and egg rolls for just $1 — all July long.

And on 7-Eleven’s official birthday, there’s more in store.

On July 11, customers can get a sweet surprise in the form of a birthday cake doughnut for 50 cents. The offer is valid for 7Rewards members at participating stores.

“Just stick a candle in it, sing ‘Happy Birthday to 7‑Eleven!’ and BOOM! Birthday party at 7‑Eleven!” the company said.

As part of its monthlong celebration, the convenience store said it also plans to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, a nonprofit that tackles food insecurity across the U.S.