Bear chases hiker into a river after biting him on the arm, Alaska officials say

Brown bear in Johns Hopkins Inlet GLACIER BAY NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE/NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

When a brown bear reacted to a dog and charged a hiker in Alaska, the man jumped into a nearby river.

The man’s 13-month-old border collie had chased the bear and its two cubs Sunday on the Kenai River Trail. It started a chain reaction of events.

The bear, likely defending its cubs, charged the hiker and bit him on his arm, Alaska wildlife troopers in Soldotna said Monday. The hiker jumped into a nearby river to escape, but the bear followed.

“The hiker reported that he was bitten on the arm by the bear and he then entered the Kenai River,” the troopers said in a news release. “The bear followed him into the river and bit him once more on the shoulder.”

Alaska wildlife officials said the bear retreated once the hiker was no longer considered a threat. The hiker got back to his car and called emergency services.

“A bear doing her job to protect her cubs sees a threat, neutralizes it, typically in the smallest amount of energy, without any intent to cause serious harm,” Park Ranger Leah Eskelin told Alaska Public Media.

The hiker had “non-life-threatening injuries” and was treated at a nearby hospital, officials said. The dog ran off, and wildlife officials said Monday the dog was still missing.

“I want this to be an opportunity for people to plan ahead when they go out,” Eskelin told the Peninsula Clarion.

The man had bear spray with him, but he wasn’t able to deploy it, wildlife officials said.

Hikers should know the signs that they are getting too close to a bear and react appropriately, the National Park Service said.

“If a bear clacks its teeth, sticks out its lips, huffs, woofs, or slaps the ground with its paws, it is warning you that you are too close and are making it nervous,” the National Park Service said. “The bear’s nervous? Heed this warning and slowly back away.”

Hikers shouldn’t run away, play dead, climb a tree, shout or make sudden movements if they encounter a bear, the National Park Service said. Running away can trigger a bear to chase you.

The best thing to do is slowly put distance between the person and the bear, draw bear spray and prepare to use it if the bear charges.

“Knowledge and understanding of bears and bear behavior can help decrease the chances of bear encounters and diffuse aggressive encounters when they occur,” the National Park Service said. “If you haven’t already, review the best practices.”