Subway is giving away a taste of its revamped menu. Here’s how to get a free sandwich

Subway is giving away up to a million sub sandwiches on July 13 as part of its menu rebrand, which includes new bread, proteins and ingredients.

Subway is revamping its menu and customers can get a first taste — free of charge.

The sandwich giant plans to give away up to a million free subs as part of its nationwide Eat Fresh Refresh campaign, the company announced last week. On Tuesday, customers can request a free 6-inch sandwich at any participating Subway shop between 10 a.m. and noon, local time.

You’ll have to act fast, though. Only the 50 first customers at each store will receive the new Turkey Cali Fresh sub on fresh baked bread, with mozzarella.

The offer is limited to one sub per customer and cannot be combined with with other discounts, according to a news release.

Tomorrow is the big day. You ready? pic.twitter.com/sywkCKxddW — Subway (@SUBWAY) July 12, 2021

The menu makeover is the largest such update in Subway’s history, the company said, and includes sweeping changes to “almost every core menu item.” Upgrades include two new fresh baked breads, sauces and protein options, including hickory-smoked bacon and thin-sliced ham.

Subway shops across the nation will close early Monday to prepare for the new menu offerings and sandwich giveaway. The new menu will feature six all-new or returning sandwiches and updates to four signature favorites.

“Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable, better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors,” Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said in a statement. “The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests.”

Big changes are coming to most items on the restaurant’s menu, except one: its premium tuna.

It’s the “one ingredient that doesn’t need an upgrade,” the release states. “Subway sources tuna from leading global food suppliers that have a reputation for working diligently with food safety and quality experts. The 100% wild caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers.”

The revamp comes months after a class-action lawsuit alleged the sandwich chain’s tuna salad doesn’t contain tuna at all and is instead a hodegpodge of “various concoctions ... that have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna,” The Washington Post reported. The New York Times later commissioned a lab to test the tuna and came to a similar conclusion.

Subways has said there’s “simply no truth” to the claims and addressed the allegations last month.

In addition to the menu changes, Subway announced improvements to its mobile app and the launch of Subway Delivery, which is set to rollout in select areas nationwide.

Find your nearest Subway store here.