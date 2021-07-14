Screams heard as crashed car sinks into San Francisco Bay, killing woman, cops say

Police and firefighters try to rescue a woman from a car after it sank into San Francisco Bay near a San Leandro marina, police say. The woman died. San Leandro Police Department

Horrified onlookers say they heard screams from inside a blue Ford Mustang that crashed into San Francisco Bay near a California marina late Tuesday night, police reported.

The car sank in about 8 feet of water at the San Leandro Marina at 11:08 p.m Pacific time., the Alameda County Fire Department reported on Twitter.

Police and firefighters dove in to rescue a woman inside the Mustang, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, San Leandro police wrote on Facebook.

She was in her 20s and her identity will be released after her next of kin are notified, police wrote.

The Mustang ended up submerged 50 to 100 feet from shore after veering off a road near the San Leandro Marina, the East Bay Times reported.

“This is a sloping curve that is kind of misleading and accelerated speeds are dangerous at any time,” Battalion Chief Michael Abele told the publication.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.